Third-grader tests positive for COVID-19 at Stanly County elementary school

A third-grade student at Norwood Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, Stanly County Schools confirmed Thursday.

The school district said the student has not been in school since September 29 when all third-grade students at the school were moved to remote learning after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The third graders were expected to return to school on Monday, October 12, but the school district said it is working with the health department to determine if they should delay the restart.

The positive case comes days after Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher at the school, died after contracting the virus.

“During her two years in service to the students of Norwood Elementary School, Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential,” the school district said on Facebook.

