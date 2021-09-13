Tensions build during Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Iredell irate! Chaos erupted between parents at Monday night’s Iredell-Statesville School Board meeting.

Parents for and against mask wearing in schools spoke to the school board, and at many times threw digs at each other. During the middle of the meeting, a group of people also burst through the doors, and almost shut everything down.

In response to the multiple disturbances, a board member made a motion to adjourn the meeting but got no second, so the meeting continued.

More parents took to the floor and spoke their minds. Some even broke into song.

“What gives you the right to tell me what my religious exemption should or should not be. This is still the United States of America. You are drunk on power. You are out of line. I am withdrawing my daughter from this school system, and that is thanks to you,” one mother said during the meeting.

“I have children in Iredell-Statesville School System, I have a grandchild in Iredell-Statesville School System, and I want them to be safe when they go to school. I thank God, the God that I believe in, just like I believe both everybody in this room believes in the same God, and I thank God that I did not bring my children to this meeting to see this debacle,” another mother said during the meeting.

To watch the meeting in its entirety, click here: