Temporary block of mask mandate prohibition in SC public schools remains in place

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State leaders are asking a federal court to reconsider a temporary block of a budget proviso that bans mask mandates in South Carolina public schools.

Last week, a federal judge ruled the prohibition violates federal disability laws.

The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to the lower court citing a procedural rule Wednesday. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson had asked the appeals court to take up the case.

The court said before that could happen, McMaster and Wilson would need to ask the lower court to reconsider their temporary block.

While this legal battle continues to play out, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging school districts to implement face covering requirements in schools.

Dear superintendents of SC @EducationSC #maskup4kids 😷 pic.twitter.com/SDNYtSlfDS — SCAAP (@SC_AAP) October 4, 2021 Copy of letter sent to school superintendents (Source: SC AAP)

President Dr. Robert Saul said, “School boards and school districts now have the freedom – how long that will be, I don’t know. But they have the freedom to pass mask mandates. We do understand this is a very charged atmosphere in our society.”

Governor Henry McMaster has repeatedly said it should be up to the parents to decide whether or not their child wears a mask in school. He told us last week he would fight this to the US Supreme Court if necessary.