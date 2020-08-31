Students return to classrooms across Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time since March, teachers welcomed some students back into classrooms across Fort Mill.

“I had a great day, I mean an awesome day,” said Miles Guzman with a huge smile on his face. He started first grade at Kings Town Elementary School.

“I got to meet my teacher and make new friends,” said Guzman proudly.

His mom, Samantha, had her concerns about sending her son back to school.

“I was a little hesitant. I know there is a risk but I think they are doing everything possible,” said Samantha Guzman as she left campus Monday.

Parents waiting to pick their students up shared mixed feelings about being back in the classroom but most of the parents FOX 46 spoke with say their children were ready to go back.

“We know this has caused a lot of anxiety for families and our staff and we want to do everything we can to keep them informed,” said Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer with the Fort Mill School District.

Students will notice more hand sanitizing stations, markings on the floor, and they are required to wear masks. Schools shut down water fountains and instead added stations to fill water bottles.

The district is running on an A/B schedule with students going to class every other day. The district hopes to bring elementary school students back fulltime in four weeks.

“After the first four weeks, our elementary students will go to family-style. They will maintain these groups inside the classroom. They will have recess but they will have their meals in the classroom,” Burke said.

Some parents, like Guzman, have their doubts but are hopeful.

“Given everything you hear about sports teams and colleges the real test is if there is a case and how they respond plus the trickledown effect,” Guzman said.

Over the summer, the district designated a COVID coordinator. It will be that person’s job to keep up with cases and let families know if they have come in close contact with someone who tests positive.

“I’ll tell you this thing changes on a daily basis. If, and when it does we’ll continue to update our families,” said Burke.

Guzman knows being in the classroom is helpful for her son’s education.

Kings Town Elementary School is a brand new campus and opened for the 2020-2021 school year.

