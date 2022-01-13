State workers in NC get paid leave to teach in schools due to teacher shortage

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State workers in North Carolina can now get paid leave to come into classrooms and teach, drive buses, and work in the cafeteria.

The people leading the classroom won’t have a degree or experience teaching, but they just might help keep the school doors open.

Schools are so desperate for teachers that superintendents in both Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and in Cabarrus County Schools stepped into the classrooms recently.

The last thing Audra Toussaint, a CMS mom, wants is her child having school on a computer again.

“She loves going to school and it (virtual school) was a struggle. I don’t think children were meant to telecommute,” said Toussaint, a mom of a Rama Road Elementary School student.

She’s willing to step in where she’s needed, and she already asked her daughter’s school if she can help.

‘I was joking with them that I would rather be in a room full of children helping to keep them in school than have remote learning again.”

Remote learning is also the last thing Leslie Neilsen, a CMS middle school teacher, wants.

“Oh gosh, no, no, no, no,” said Neilsen, a teacher at Community House Middle School.

But she’s worried about how COVID is impacting her classroom and others.

“I just see the line of teachers and students going in to get tested and I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh no, not another one, not another one,” said Neilsen.

Neilsen is hopeful a new solution to combat teacher shortages will work.

The governor is now allowing state workers to use their paid leave to serve as bus drivers, substitute teachers, and cafeteria workers, and they can get double pay using their paid leave, plus whatever pay they earn on the job at the school.

“I think it’s a great approach. I do want the public to understand this does not mean there’s a highly qualified teacher stepping into the classroom but hopefully it will create some empathy into what teachers actually do every day,” said Neilsen.

And they want to keep the school buildings open.

“Every day that they go to school hopefully is a good day,” said Toussaint.

Neilsen says she’s had to bring in extra students into her classroom because of the teacher shortage, and some of her colleagues have stepped up to do paid fill-in teaching in classrooms during their planning periods.