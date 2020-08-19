State-wide online education system crashes again, just days into classes

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NCEDCloud, which North Carolina uses for online learning, is down, according to Union County Public Schools. That means students, teachers, and parents cannot access Canvas, PowerSchool, or any other NCEDCloud application.

The program, NC EdCloud, is used to access PowerSchool and Canvas.

“NC Public Schools is experiencing technology issues with the NC EdCloud portal. Our tech team is in communication with the state to get this issue resolved immediately. We will post updates as we receive information,” Union County Public Schools tweeted Wednesday morning.

Looks like more issues today with #ncedcloud. It’s the system students use to access remote learning tools. @FOX46News #nced #school https://t.co/HQSnbhNDtm — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) August 19, 2020

The system had a previous outage on Monday, the first day of online learning in North Carolina. NCEDCloud came back online hours later.

“NCDPI is experiencing technology issues with the NC EdCloud portal and many students are not able to log in at this time. The UCPS Technology Services team is in communication with the state to get this issue resolved immediately. We will provide an update as soon as more information is available,” a text read to parents in Union County.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan, school boards could start the year with full remote learning, hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix.

Districts and charter schools that teach about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose the full-remote option for now, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.

Schools were closed in March amid the pandemic and never reopened this past year.

School districts are expanding their online instruction. However, the State Board of Education declined last week to increase enrollment for two virtual charter schools.

FOX 46 Charlotte will update this story as it develops.