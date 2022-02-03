State superintendent wants ‘goalposts’ for dropping mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The head of North Carolina schools says she wants “goalposts” for when masks can be optional in classrooms.

State Superintendent Cathy Truitt is calling on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to establish clear answers as to when it’s safe for mask mandates to be dropped in schools.

“We owe our local boards of education, local health directors and districts some clear benchmarks as to when it will be safe to go without a mask,” said Truitt.

Thursday, the State Board of Education got a COVID-19 update from the state health director. Dr. Betsey Tilson announced COVID cases among children is going down.

Meanwhile, the state is outpacing its neighbors when it comes to vaccinating its kids.

“North Carolina does have the highest rate of vaccination for our youth population compared to our other southeast states,” said Tilson.

There’s good news throughout the state in the fight against COVID. Cases in the Tar Heel state have dropped off dramatically. Total case numbers on Tuesday were nearly a third the level they were just three weeks ago.

While the state doesn’t require masks in classrooms, the majority of schools follow the NCDHHS toolkit, which calls for masks in classrooms in communities with high levels of COVID spread.

Truitt says she would like to see more than just case numbers used.

“I would just like to see some other answers on a month-to-month basis regarding hospitalization of students who are under 17,” said Truitt.

Leaders in Union County, which has a mask optional policy, voted this week to end contact tracing and quarantining in schools related to COVID.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington told County Commissioners earlier this week that the county had already passed its peak of Omicron strain infections.

That said, he believes it’s too premature to end the county’s indoor mask mandate.

“I do not feel comfortable, and I cannot recommend, at this time, that we make any changes to the mask mandate,” Washington said. “But I do feel comfortable saying that I do believe in the next several weeks we’ll be in a better place.”