Staff member, student test positive for COVID-19 at Union County schools

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A staff member at Cuthbertson Middle and a student at Cuthbertson High have tested positive for the coronavirus, Union County Public Schools confirmed.

The school district did not release any other information about the two cases.

After previous positive cases in the district, UCPS said that school staff work with students and other staff members to determine who may have come in contact with the positive individuals. Anyone identified will be contacted by a school nurse or a Public Health worker.

The schools also work to disinfect and sanitize the areas the positive people were in.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: