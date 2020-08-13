Union County school employees concerned hospital-grade disinfectant being used could be harmful to students

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Teachers in Union County are reaching out to FOX 46 to investigate a cleaner they say isn’t safe to use in your child’s classroom.

The product is so powerful it can burn your skin and damage your eyes. According to the company’s safety data sheet, the hospital-grade chemical that teachers are being given is so powerful that it’s advised to wear protective clothing to use it, which has some teachers wondering if it’s actually safe to spray on your kid’s desks.

“Honestly, my heart just breaks,” Brittany Gendron said.

Gendron is a middle school librarian. She and some teachers have concerns over the use of the disinfectant being handed out because it can cause severe skin burns and irritation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“’Do not breathe mist or vapor, avoid prolonged exposure, provide adequate ventilation, wear protective gloves protective clothing,’ What even is chemical resistant clothing?” Gendron said.

Teachers say they’re being told to disinfect desks during classroom changes. They worry if there will be enough time to dry and whether or not the chemicals are harmful.

Union County Public Schools issued a statement to FOX 46, saying:

In Union County Public Schools, health and safety is paramount. UCPS is following all state guidelines related to safety, cleaning and sanitation. Throughout each day, UCPS will provide continuous cleaning of all areas in school buildings, including classrooms and high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs, handles and railings. As an added layer of cleaning and sanitation in classrooms, teachers were provided an approved, ready to use product to disinfect surfaces. Teachers are not required to use the product, as school custodians will follow continuous disinfecting protocols during the school day. If teachers have concerns about using the product, they should speak to their supervisor.

Hillyard, the company that makes the QT Plus cleaning product, tells FOX the product is safe when diluted with water, and is effective at killing the virus that causes COVID-19 within three minutes.

They also provided FOX 46 with a list of important information on the product. They say:

QT-Plus is a disinfectant cleaner registered with the US EPA. The EPA regulates disinfectants for safe and effective use.

QT-Plus is included on the EPA List N for disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 under the registration number 6836-77.

QT-Plus is safe and effective for use on hard, non-porous surfaces, like desks in school, when used according to label instructions.

QT-Plus is to be used diluted with water at the rate of 1oz. of QT Plus per gallon of water.

with water at the rate of of QT Plus per gallon of water. When properly diluted, according to label directions, the in-use product is safe to use with a Health, Flammability and Reactivity rating of 0,1,0.

On 7/29/20, The EPA published updated label claims on List N for QT Plus as effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 with a 3 – minute contact time, down from the previous 10 – minute contact time. This statement is included on our website and our product labels are in the process of being updated per EPA guidelines.

contact time, down from the previous 10 – minute contact time. This statement is included on our website and our product labels are in the process of being updated per EPA guidelines. Like with all cleaning and disinfection products, label directions should be followed for safe and effective use.

Hillyard has been manufacturing cleaners and disinfectants used throughout education and healthcare facilities since 1907.

More information on the product can be found here.