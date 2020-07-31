Some parents express frustration with CMS’ decision to be remote this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is going remote for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents will be forced to keep their students home and help them learn virtually. The Plan C decision unanimously passed Thursday afternoon.

However, some CMS parents believe the decision will hurt students, teachers, and parents in the long-run.

“Quality education is in-person education for my children…that meets their educational needs, social needs, and their mental health needs,” said Natali Bollinger.

She has two CMS students who will have to learn from home. Bollinger believes the board snatched all options away from parents, and now some will have to struggle between teaching and maintaining work.

RELATED: Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board votes to begin 2020-2021 school year fully remote

“This is only going to further divide the people that can afford your nannies, and your tutors and your childcare… all the things that need to be set up to help your child succeed in this environment. Those people are going to be ahead.”

Bollinger says she knows teachers who feel the same way.

FOX 46 asked Bollinger if children were allowed in the classroom, would she be worried about exposure. She said two of her children were already exposed to the virus and never tested positive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

She does question why the board is able to keep schools closed, but facilities around the city are allowed to stay open.

“My frustration lies that now in the city, kids can go to daycare, they can go to preschool, they can go to camps, they can go to sporting activities, they can go to extra-curricular activities, they can go to private schools… but guess where they can’t go? Public schools.”