Some parents still anxious as CMS elementary students return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the first time in eight months, thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary school students were back in the classroom Monday.

Grades K-5 are now rotating elementary students coming into the school buildings. One group goes the first half of the week, another goes the last half, with Wednesdays being a day when all students do remote learning and the schools get a good cleaning.

“With a prayer and God’s word, we’re ok today,” Trentney Jordan said.

Jordan said she took a leap of faith sending her son back to the classroom Monday.

“I work from home as well, I have another son doing virtual learning as well and it was very difficult we have been struggling,” she said.

On Monday, the first group of elementary students in the district went back to class for the first time this school year.

“I know that we’ve moved too slowly for some people and too quickly for some, but I think with all of the safety protocols we have in place, I think this is a good day to get the little kids back in school,”

Students get their temperatures taken before they go inside, they wear masks in class, and there are markers in the hallway reminding them to stay six feet apart.

“I told him ‘don’t touch anybody, six feet deep, six feet of social distance,’” Jordan said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Parents are anxious because of a recent rise in coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County, but trusting that the timing is still right.

“It’s kind of scary, but I feel that in-person learning, they will learn a little bit better if teachers can have more interaction with them, but just hopefully the school district knows what they’re doing by sending our kids to school though.”

The superintendent says families will be notified if someone tests positive for COVID-19 in their school.

Employees are asked to tell their supervisor if they test positive and parents are asked notify principals and teachers if their child contracts COVID-19.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE