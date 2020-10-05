Some NC school districts start ‘Plan A,” for elementary students

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Monday, districts across the state can begin offering full-time, in-person learning for elementary school students.
Because of the pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper only allowed districts to start the academic year with the following two options:
- The Plan B option — a combination of online instruction and reduced in-person learning
- The Plan C option — 100% virtual learning
Effective October 5, North Carolina school districts can start offering the Plan A option for elementary school students but aren’t required to.
Plan A does not require reduced classroom sizes.
On Monday, Iredell-Statesville Schools chose to provide this less restrictive, Plan A learning option to families. As the district transitions their Pre-K through 5th-grade students back into school buildings full-time, they are enforcing several safety measures based on state guidelines, including:
- Enhanced cleaning on campuses
- Social distancing, when possible
- Masks
- Temperature checks when students and staff arrive on campus
- Daily faculty health assessments
“We are so excited to start full time learning again,” said one parent, dropping her child off at Woodlawn Heights Elementary in Mooresville. “It has been a nightmare having to do everything from home.”
Middle and high school students across the state will continue with their respective Plan B or Plan C options until further notice.
