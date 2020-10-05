Some NC school districts start ‘Plan A,” for elementary students

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Monday, districts across the state can begin offering full-time, in-person learning for elementary school students.

Because of the pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper only allowed districts to start the academic year with the following two options:

The Plan B option — a combination of online instruction and reduced in-person learning

The Plan C option — 100% virtual learning

Effective October 5, North Carolina school districts can start offering the Plan A option for elementary school students but aren’t required to.

Plan A does not require reduced classroom sizes.

On Monday, Iredell-Statesville Schools chose to provide this less restrictive, Plan A learning option to families. As the district transitions their Pre-K through 5th-grade students back into school buildings full-time, they are enforcing several safety measures based on state guidelines, including:

Enhanced cleaning on campuses

Social distancing, when possible

Masks

Temperature checks when students and staff arrive on campus

Daily faculty health assessments

“We are so excited to start full time learning again,” said one parent, dropping her child off at Woodlawn Heights Elementary in Mooresville. “It has been a nightmare having to do everything from home.”

Middle and high school students across the state will continue with their respective Plan B or Plan C options until further notice.

