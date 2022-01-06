Socrates Academy in Matthews one of several local schools going virtual amid COVID surge

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One charter school in Matthews is switching to virtual learning after too many staff members got COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials with Socrates Academy told FOX 46, that they had to switch to virtual learning after eight staff members tested positive for the virus.

They wrote that substitute teachers were too hard to find, to help make up for those absences. Students will be learning virtually through January 10, according to their release.

Officials with Socrates also voted to allow the principal to either move classes or grades to virtual learning during the rest of the school year, if COVID infections increase or if they can’t find enough substitute teachers to cover the classes.

While they wouldn’t answer questions on camera, Principal Vanessa Baker wrote in an email, “Our faculty is testing positive at an increasing rate and we simply do not have the sub coverage to cover these absences. As we make decisions to protect the health of our school population and ensure the best learning environment possible, we also want to be very intentional in considering the burden of remote instruction and the continued pivoting on our faculty and also on the families.”

According to the school’s website, all the staff at the school has been vaccinated. School officials wrote that they also require everyone to wear masks inside the building, as well as other precautions.

Socrates Academy is one of several local schools going virtual due to COVID. According to the Charlotte Diocese, both Charlotte Catholic and Holy Trinity Middle announced plans to go virtual. Charlotte Catholic class will be virtual through next Monday. Holy Trinity will stay virtual through Tuesday, Jan. 11.