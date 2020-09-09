Safely Back to School: CMS students with special-needs could soon return to in-person schooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With many families across North Carolina wondering when their child will be able to return to in-person learning, CMS announced their prioritizing students with special-needs, ushering them to the front of the line for in-person learning.

“CMS Programs for Exceptional Children has been diligently working on plans leading to a launch of in-person services for identified students with disabilities. We are ready to take our next step of reaching out to parents of identified students to discuss the opportunity for their child,” CMS said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they will begin with families of students with the most complex and intensive needs as identified by their placement in self-contained classes and public separate schools. This includes students enrolled at:

Metro School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy

Extensions

Specialized Behavior Support

EC PreK Separate

Homebound.

“We will consider students with disabilities in other settings after successful launch of in-person services for this group of currently identified students,” CMS said in a written letter to parents.

Beginning this week, EC teachers will reach out with phone calls to families to determine whether their child will participate in these in-person EC services or if they prefer to remain in a remote learning environment.

“During these conversations, teachers will share further details about the in-person services, health and safety precautions, and other aspects of a return to the school building. We (CMS EC) are working alongside and in alignment with other departments to meet all safety requirements to protect both students and staff,” CMS explained in the letter.

After calls have been completed, CMS said it has additional planning steps including ensuring adequate staffing for in-person services and remote instruction.

Pending staffing and completion of IEP decision-making, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it has a target implementation date of September 29, 2020, to begin in-person learning.

