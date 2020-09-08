Rock Hill Schools reopen for in-person instruction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with the Rock Hill Schools District tell FOX 46 that they are prepared to receive students for in-person instruction, during the COVID pandemic.

District leaders spent the entire summer preparing to reopen buildings for classroom learning. Part of that preparation included using state and federal funds to collect personal protection equipment for students and staff: masks, gloves, gowns, and cleaning supplies.

These items have been disbursed to all schools in the district.

School board chairperson, Helena Miller, has three kids starting the academic year with in-person instruction. In the weeks prior, she prepared her children about the necessary changes they’d see inside of school buildings to keep people safe.

“You know, kids are excited to go back to see their friends, some of whom they haven’t seen since March because of the pandemic,” Miller said. “But the social aspect of school is going to be different because of the social distancing.”

To reduce the possibility of spreading Coronavirus, the district has kids operating on an A-day, B-day schedule. This reduces the number of kids inside school buildings, at on-time. The district is requiring masks be worn on their campuses and school buses. Non-essential visitors are being limited, field trips have been suspended and handwashing breaks are being incorporated throughout the day.

Families also had the choice to enroll students in the district’s all virtual academy.

Miller is asking for people to be patient as they start off this new, unprecedented school year.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic,” Miller said. “This is not easy, there is no road map, and we’re trying to do what’s best for our students and for our staff.”

