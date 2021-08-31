‘Reversing course.’ Alexander County Schools now requiring masks on campus starting Wednesday

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Alexander County Schools reversed course and voted to require face masks on campus beginning this Wednesday during a special called Alexander County Schools Board of Education meeting.

The vote passed 4-2 to require mandatory face masks beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Board will revisit the decision every 30 days.

“At this point I’m relying on my principals when they get to the point where they can not safely staff classrooms because of people being infected or on quarantine or if they have fewer children present than they do out with quarantine….which we had a teacher email us to let us know that has already happened in her environmental science class. When that becomes prevalent in school that is when I pull the plug and we go totally virtual,” said Brigette Rhyne with the Alexander County School Board.

As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 5,351 new positive COVID cases have been reported, 3,612 people are currently hospitalized, and daily percent positive is at 14.6%. NCDHHS reports 60% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in North Carolina.

Watch the Alexander County Schools Board Meeting held on Tuesday: