Return to the classroom: Fort Mill, Rowan-Salisbury schools decide reopening plans

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – School districts in the Carolinas continued their push to return students to the classroom Monday as Fort Mill and Rowan-County schools voted on in-person learning plans.

The Fort Mill School District voted Monday night to return all middle and high school students to a full five-day model beginning March 15.

The District said student isolation and quarantine numbers have been on a slow but gradual decline. That and limited spread in the community contributed to the decision to return to the five-day model.

Fort Mill schools have installed desk shields and the district is finalizing protocols to encourage social distancing.

“Providing a safe and healthy educational environment for our students and staff remains the district’s top priority,” said a statement from the school district. “We will continue to monitor the situation in our area and make any adjustments needed. While we are seeing positive changes occurring now, we will have plans in place should the situation in our area deteriorate and the need to return to a hybrid or virtual model arises.”

In North Carolina, the Rowan-Salisbury School Board voted to allow all K-5 students and middle and high school special needs EC and EL students to return to in-person learning four days a week starting March 29.