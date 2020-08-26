Positive COVID-19 case reported at Ranson Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person at Ranson Middle School has tested positive for the coronavirus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to FOX 46 Wednesday.

CMS did not say what role the positive individual served in the school.

The school district said it is following protocols and notifying anyone who may have come into contact with them.

Positive tests at CMS schools are reported to the health department and those who have been in close contact will be notified.

“For school-related exposures, the health department works directly with CMS, providing notification and guidance for health and safety in our buildings,” a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said. “The notification must maintain confidentiality in accordance with NCGS § 130A143 and all other state and federal laws. Additional guidance to individuals will be provided based on the situation.”

CMS said if a positive person was in one of their facilities within two days of symptoms developing, the school will have a specialized disinfecting cleaning process focused in areas where the person spent significant time.

Schools will also continue with enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in areas that are frequently touched.