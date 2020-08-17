State-wide online education system crashes on first day of classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The state-wide online education system for North Carolina students experienced technical difficulties on the first day of classes.

“We have received calls this morning that NCEdCloud is slow or not working. Schools across North Carolina are experiencing statewide issues and the state is working to correct. Please remind your student to be patient and let them know we are working on the problem,” Bradley Middle School said in an email to parents on Monday.

NCEdCloud is used to access PowerSchool and Canvas.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was working to resolve the issues.

“If your student can log into his/her computer but is having difficulty getting into NCEdCloud, he/she can reach out to their homeroom teacher and the teacher can reset their password,” the school said.

If you cannot log into your Chromebook please follow the instructions below:

Statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“CMS is aware of issues with the state program NCEdCloud. This is the program that students and faculty use to access the Canvas remote learning platform. The state is looking into the issues and hoping for a solution soon.”

Nearly every school in all K-12 districts began classes Monday.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan, school boards could start the year with full remote learning, hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix.

Districts and charter schools that teach about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose the full-remote option for now, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.

Schools were closed in March amid the pandemic and never reopened this past year.

School districts are expanding their online instruction. However, the State Board of Education declined last week to increase enrollment for two virtual charter schools.

