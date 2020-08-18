PHOTO GALLERY: It’s the first day of school! Send us photos of your kid’s back-to-school look

Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The school year might look a little different, but that doesn’t make the first day of a new grade any less exciting!

Whether you’re heading to the classroom or logging on to your class virtually, send us photos of that first-day-of-school look this week!

Please email your back-to-school photos to newstips@fox46.com. Our digital desk will review the photos before adding them to the photo gallery.





  • Bonnie Cone Classical Academy in Huntersville


  • Bailey 
    Kindergarten 
    Lake Norman Charter 



  • Thatcher (3rd grade) Cohen (9th) and Connor (7th)
    Highland Creek Elem.  Mallard Creek High and Ridge Road Middle



  • Greer and Mabel Danner
    1st day of 1st grade and preschool
    Richmond county
    (Also pictured is our Newfie, bear who just wants Mabel’s donut!)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte
HTML Image as link
Qries

Trending Stories

More Viral