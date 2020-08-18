PHOTO GALLERY: It’s the first day of school! Send us photos of your kid’s back-to-school look

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The school year might look a little different, but that doesn’t make the first day of a new grade any less exciting!

Whether you’re heading to the classroom or logging on to your class virtually, send us photos of that first-day-of-school look this week!

Please email your back-to-school photos to newstips@fox46.com. Our digital desk will review the photos before adding them to the photo gallery.













Bonnie Cone Classical Academy in Huntersville







Bailey

Kindergarten

Lake Norman Charter









Thatcher (3rd grade) Cohen (9th) and Connor (7th)

Highland Creek Elem. Mallard Creek High and Ridge Road Middle







Greer and Mabel Danner

1st day of 1st grade and preschool

Richmond county

(Also pictured is our Newfie, bear who just wants Mabel’s donut!)



