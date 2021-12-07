Parents voice their support and concern about Union County Public Schools Resolution

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There were community members on both sides of the issue gathered at the Union County Public Schools school board meeting.

Groups gathered outside like they have been doing every month before the meetings. Everyone wanting to voice their thoughts on the UCPS masking policy.

On the agenda, a resolution to join the Union County Board of Commissioners asking North Carolina lawmakers to end contact tracing, and quarantine requirements in North Carolina public schools

“This whole policy is a failure,” said K. Lee Smith, from SOS Union County. “That they are not able to keep kids in school without masks. They’ve had over 36,000 kids quarantined so far this school year, and instead of doing the smart, easy thing of making a mask mandate so kids will stay in school, they’re just trying to wash their hands completely and pretend like it doesn’t exist.”

The board heard public comments on both sides of the issue. Some who want to make sure the board maintains a mask optional policy.

“This is no doubt a step in the right direction,” added Brian Helm, who has a child in the district. “But no resolution is worth its weight unless you stand behind it.”

While others want to change the masking policy to make it mandatory.

“Own the problem you created and face it with universal masking in our schools,” said physician Kathryn Shaw.

The board passed the resolution by a vote of 8 to 1. The Union County Health Director says the county currently has a 9.9% positivity rate, leaving some to say that alone should be enough reason to wear masks in school.

“Not all children can be vaccinated,” said parent Dan Auslander. “There are kids who have autoimmune diseases, who have allergies, who are unable and unfortunately here there are many families who aren’t willing to do it.”