Parents urge CMS Board to make decision on fall sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents are speaking out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board, asking them to make a decision about fall sports.

Jeff Taylor is a parent of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student-athlete. He has a message for the CMS School Board.

“Make your decision. We’re not going to have fall, or we’ll have it in the spring, or we’re not going to have it at all,” Taylor said.

Right now, sports are sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of fall sports past September 1, leaving student-athletes without answers on whether fall sports will be played.

“Whether they play or not, I don’t think it matters to me as much as my kid being able to have that face-to-face, that social interaction, so let them do that, and do it in a safe way.”

Taylor wants the CMS Board to allow schools to at least practice and condition safely under the supervision of a coach or a trainer because right now, he says that’s not guaranteed.

“You’ve got kids out there who are just coming together, maybe in groups of 10 and maybe in groups of 30 or 40, and there’s no kind of safety precaution. You put teenagers together and one might wear a mask, one might not, so I think the gist is if they’re going to move it to spring, let the coaches and the schools start conditioning.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association plans to make another announcement on the future of high school sports before August 17, which is the first day of school for CMS.