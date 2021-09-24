Parents face waitlists for childcare due to worker shortage

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Within 60 days of opening their new location in Waxhaw, the Learning Experience childcare center has taken on 100 families, and inquiries about openings keep coming.

“All lot of parents are getting calls to go back to the office, so they are looking for childcare, a lot of centers are waitlisted,” Assistant Director Chinita Woody-Brown said.

The North Carolina Child Care Services said continuity of care is important for a child’s development. But shutdowns during the pandemic forces centers to close, and many never opened back up.

“They either couldn’t sustain financially being closed that long or it was just too much with the pandemic,” Senior Director of Quality Enhanced Initiatives for Early Learning Monnie Griggs said.

Childcare centers that made it through, are now taking on more kids, but with less help.

“The issue that we are facing now is staffing,” Griggs said.

She said another reason behind the shortage is pay.

“The wages are low for early childhood teachers,” Griggs said.

The national average pay for a daycare worker is less than $12, and about half employers do not offer health insurance benefits.

“Until compensation is addressed, there is always going to be some kind of issue that’s out there with staffing. And retaining high quality teachers,” Griggs said.

In Waxhaw, Wood-Brown said they have plans to add more location and are actively looking for more staff.

“In some centers it is hard, we have had to kind of had a halt of employment but now it has picked up and we are pretty much interviewing every day.”

For more information about finding childcare, click here.