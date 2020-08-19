Officials confirm COVID-19 case at North Carolina elementary school

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools officials have confirmed the report of a COVID-19 case at Ayden Elementary School.

PCS is vigorously enforcing mask-wearing requirements.

Students, staff and visitors to its campuses are required to wear masks, even when they are six feet apart, and on buses.

The Pitt County Health Department has advised PCS that wearing masks and maintaining distance significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Before granting entry into the buildings, officials also screen students, staff and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, and perform initial temperature checks.

Officials also monitor students and staff members for symptom development throughout the day.

Should any symptoms of illness arise, PCS isolate symptomatic individuals immediately in designated areas of our buildings and work to get them home as quickly as possible.

Although mask-wearing and social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department assists PCS in evaluating each case individually, to identify and directly notify any individuals who may need to quarantine and to generally notify parents and staff members associated with the school or department where the case occurs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Upon suspicion or confirmation of a case, PCS also thoroughly clean and sanitize appropriate areas of the school or building in addition to our daily cleaning protocols.

Students, staff members or visitors should not ride a bus or come to campus if experiencing fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a new cough, or a new loss of taste or smell.

Additionally, individuals should not report to school or ride a bus if, within the last 14 days, they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

PCS encourages staff and students to contact schools or supervisors directly before reporting to school or work if these situations occur.