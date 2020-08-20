North Gaston High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DALLAS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An employee at North Gaston High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Gaston County School officials.

In a letter sent to parents and employees, North Gaston principal George Conner confirmed the positive case and said the school is working with health officials.

Conner said the employee has not attended school this week.

Employees that have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been notified and given instructions on what to do. Conner said the school has also undergone a “deep cleaning.”

“It is important to note that we are working through the situation and following guidance and recommendations from public health officials,” Conner said in his statement.

The employees name was not releases.

Read the full statement from Principal Conner below:

Hello, parents and employees. This is North Gaston principal George Conner.



I want to make you aware that we’ve had an employee to test positive for COVID-19. This information has been shared with the local health department, and we have been working with our public health officials to address the situation. The employee has not been at school this week.



Contact tracing has been conducted, and people believed to have been in close contact with the employee (for 15 minutes or longer) have been contacted and advised about what to do. Additionally, we have completed a “deep cleaning” of the school.



Because of our obligation to protect employee privacy, we cannot share the person’s name with you. While I know this is concerning, please refrain from sharing information about this situation – doing so only “fuels the rumor mill” and creates heightened anxiety for our school family.



It is important to note that we are working through this situation and following the guidance and recommendations from public health officials. Please remember that if you are exhibiting any signs of illness, you should stay at home, let the school know, and contact your healthcare professional. Thank you.