North Carolina teachers move to the front of the vaccine line this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting on Wednesday, educators in North Carolina, regardless of age, will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Staff at daycares and schools teaching Pre-K through 12th graders can get the vaccine starting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

That includes teachers, bus and van drivers, custodians, maintenance staff, and cafeteria workers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 they are working with their public health partners to get teachers vaccines in a timely manner. These opportunities are by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted, CMS said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools vaccine locations:

Novant Health Mecklenburg East Vaccine Site: Appointments are available beginning Thursday, Feb. 25 to Tuesday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Sign up Link: http://bit.ly/EastMeck

McClintock Middle School Vaccine Site: Appointments are available this Saturday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign Up Link: https://bit.ly/NHMMS

A handful of CMS employees have reached out to FOX 46, saying all appointments have been filled.

“I spent hours and hours looking for a vaccine appointment, and I came up with nothing and I got a random text on a Friday afternoon from a friend of a friend of a friend that there was one left and could I come right now? And so I hopped in the car, and went,” said Meredith Newman, a teacher with Cabarrus County Schools.

Novant Health said they’ve been in talks about having a clinic in Mecklenburg County for teachers, but they’re no solid details on that right now.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance tells FOX 46 teachers will be getting their shots at a clinic on Thursday, but the clinic isn’t specifically just for teachers. It’s for all those eligible right now, which also includes people 65 and older and healthcare workers.