North Carolina House Republicans back summer school program for students lagging from virus

Coronavirus: Return to Learning

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are backing a summer school program designed to target K-12 students at risk of academic failure as virtual learning continues during the pandemic.

House Speaker Tim Moore highlighted the idea Tuesday.

He said the measure will be discussed in a committee Wednesday.

The in-person program would last six weeks.

Moore says districts are getting enough COVID-19 relief money to fund the program, which includes hiring teachers temporarily.

Moore also says he expects soon a compromise agreement with senators on separate legislation that would require all districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories