North Carolina announces $40M in broadband aid for students

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will put about $40 million towards alleviating remote learning issues for students who have trouble connecting to the internet.

Google, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Verizon, Duke Energy, Fidelity, and Smithfield Foundation made the initial investments toward remote learning and the North Carolina Student connect initiative.

“Long before COVID-19, expanding access to high-speed internet has been a top priority for my administration, and this pandemic has made the need even more urgent,” said Governor Cooper. “NC Student Connect will make critical investments in high-speed internet access and remote learning that will help students, health care, and businesses in our state.”

State officials said 100,000 wireless high-speed hot spots will be distributed to students who are learning remotely, at a cost of $30 million.

