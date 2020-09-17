Gov. Cooper to allow in-person learning for elementary students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that North Carolina Public School Districts are now permitted to choose ‘Option A,’ full in-person learning, for elementary schools only across the state. Districts can begin Option A on October 5.

Option A does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom, Cooper said.

Students in grades 6-12 still must operate only under ‘Option B,’ which is partially in-person and partially remote, or Option C, which is all remote.

“I want to be clear, ‘Plan A’ may not be right at this time for many school districts and for every family. Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for families who choose it. And districts will have the flexibility to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Cooper said.

Of all the disruptions COVID-19 has created, Gov. Cooper said education is the most challenging to address.

“As the school year has started, many parents are facing difficult choices and nearly impossible balancing acts between work, other obligations, and dealing with their children being home,” Cooper said. “The number one opening priority during this pandemic has been our schools, and our continuing progress in fighting the spread of this virus is allowing us to do a little more. The more people wear masks and act responsibly, the more children we can get safely in our schools.”

Gov. Cooper said he appreciates all of the parents, teachers, superintendents, school staff and more who’ve worked to support children at this critical time and keep them safe.

As of Thursday, North Carolina has 189,576 lab-confirmed cases; 1,552 new cases reported since Wednesday; 894 people in the hospital, and sadly 3,180 people who have died.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is declining.

Trajectory of Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of lab-confirmed cases is declining.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is declining.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is declining.

In addition to these metrics, the state said it continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread. These areas include:

Laboratory Testing

Access to testing has expanded. No-cost testing events are being deployed across the state and testing turnaround times have improved.

Tracing Capability

Contact tracers continue to be hired to bolster the efforts of local health departments. A new exposure notification app will be launched soon.

Personal Protective Equipment

Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable

