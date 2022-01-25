New Union County joint resolution aimed at keeping healthy students and staff in the classroom

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Union County school board member said it is evident COVID-19 is not going away, and we will all have to live with it in a way that doesn’t unreasonably risk students’ education and mental health.

A new joint resolution says the Union County Board of Commissioners, and the Union County Public Schools board are planning changes to how the district will deal with quarantine procedures and contact tracing procedures once the current surge of the Omicron variant declines in Union County.

Health officials expect the surge to start declining in a couple of weeks and then guidance will be released to parents in the district. In the meeting, many were in favor of changing the policy. One person said healthy students and staff should be able to continue coming to school and those who are sick should stay home.

The resolution calls for children who haven’t tested positive for COVID or are symptomatic to remain in class in the event of a person testing positive for the virus.

“The unvaccinated, the vaccinated, everybody is getting COVID,” said Kathy Heintal, vice chair or the Union County Public Schools board. “So, it doesn’t matter. The fact that the unvaccinated can’t just figure it out for themselves, they’re healthy, same thing with the vaccinated people, they’re getting it too, they’re going into schools. I just don’t see the difference anymore.”

The resolution was passed unanimously by the Union County Board of Commissioners, and the vote was 8 to 1 with the Union County Public Schools board. Some say they haven’t heard from the state after the two groups passed a joint resolution asking to eliminate quarantine procedures and contact tracing back in December. We’ll need to wait and see if the state Board of Education will step in upon learning about the new resolution.