New COVID numbers for Iredell-Statesville Schools District show things ‘headed in the right direction’

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Newly released COVID numbers for the Iredell-Statesville School District show things are headed in the right direction.

The latest batch of ISS data released Friday shows the number of positive students decreased 10% from last week. The number of students quarantining due to an exposure at school decreased by more than half.

In a statement, the district said: “We actually feel confident that our reduced quarantines are a result of the mandatory mask waiver. When children are masked and exposed to a positive case, as long as they are properly masked, they don’t have to quarantine.”

The data comes after a tense week in the school district.

At a school board meeting on Monday, parents yelled, sang, and even broke the glass on the door. Some parents were removed from the meeting due to disruptive behavior.

Parents on both sides of the mandatory masking debate gave passionate pleas to the school about why they did or did not believe students should be required to wear masks in schools.

“I would like to think that nobody in this room wants to see their child or grandchild lying in the ICU with tubes down their nose and in their throat,” said one speaker in favor of the district’s mask mandate.

“What you’re teaching our children is to live in a perpetual state of fear. Fear of each other, fear of breathing the air, and the psychological harm it’s causing is immense and probably irreversible,” said another speak opposed to the district’s mask mandate.

In a joint statement released Thursday by ISS and the Iredell Health Department, the groups explained the school mask mandate, saying the “control measure” comes from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit.

“Each health department and local health director is statutorily required to follow the control measures; however, we do not create them,” the statement said.

On Friday, ISS told FOX 46 they have no plans to remove their mask mandate. To view the latest ISS COVID data, please click here.