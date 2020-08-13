New CMS school to open with no students on first day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has once again shut down schools to students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg for the start of the fall semester. Students will have all remote learning and won’t be allowed inside school buildings until the CMS Board says it’s safe for students to return.

Collinswood Language Academy in southwest Charlotte has a brand new building, but no students will be inside on the first day of school.

“This is stunning for us. We are so excited to be able to fill this space up,” said Carol Rodd, principal of Collinswood Language Academy.

A brand new school is every principal and teacher’s dream, but without students filling the hallways, it’s just not the same.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but we’re making the best of a difficult situation,” said Rodd.

Opening day at Collinswood Language Academy off Tyvola Road will be much quieter this year.

Teachers will be in the building, but students will be learning from home.

“We’ve been joking around about the ‘air hugs’ and the ‘air high-fives’ and ‘the thumbs up,’ how can we help still have a feeling of love and security and safety for our students, even though they’re remote?”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board voted for all remote learning to start off the school year because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“Hopefully if the numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, that’s where we want to get the numbers trending in a positive direction, and that hasn’t always been the case locally,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

Winston says masks, disinfectant, and hand-sanitizing stations are being delivered to schools, getting everything ready for staff and eventually students to return.

Until then, students will be working online.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Winston if he’s concerned about too much screen time.

“Certainly families know their children best, and we don’t want to overextend our students, and so I trust that our families know what’s best and that we provide some flexibility and grace for our families so that we’re not putting any undue pressure on our students,” Winston said.

He says teachers will be doing a combination of live lessons and some recorded ones, so students can work at their own pace, and Wi-Fi hot spots and computers will be provided to students who need them.

“Our teachers are hungry to get back to work,” said Rodd.

It’s a new school and a different way of learning, but the same commitment to students.

“It’s definitely tough, I’m not going to lie, lots of moving parts, but we’re making it happen.”

CMS had just under 150,000 students enrolled last school year. About a third of CMS students have signed up for the Full Remote Academy for the fall. That means those students won’t be coming back to the school buildings until at least January, even if the district decides it’s safe during the fall semester for students to return.