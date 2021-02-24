Students struggling with remote learning get help from local group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With students learning remotely for more than a year now, many are finding this way of learning is more difficult, but there are now people out there helping those students catch up that might be left behind.

Josh Meadows is the executive director of Neighborhood Hope. The group offers at least five programs including afterschool tutoring to about 20 kids who are struggling with reading comprehension and math.

“We found that the kids were behind when it comes to reading levels and comprehension,” Meadows said.

Meadows knows the importance of education.

“If you can read but you’re not understanding what you read that just gets you further behind,” he said.

The Neighborhood Hope group works with kids in east Charlotte, building trust with families and providing them with resources to increase their child’s chance of success in education.

They partner with East City Church and some CMS schools offering free afterschool tutoring that includes a snack and dinner to take.

“Every time the kids show up we’ll gather them together before we start tutoring and tell them, ‘thank you so much for investing in your future,’ because we can’t invest in their future unless they let us,” Meadows said.

Lia Bush has been an educator for more than 12 years and volunteers with the group.

“The biggest problem is just turning in work,” volunteer Lia Bush said.

Initially, the group wanted to help kids with their homework, but saw there was a greater need with some of them virtually learning.

“It’s amazing to work with them because, A, I love kids. B, these kids are hysterical so I just love spending time with them and, C, we’re seeing growth.”

The group offers tutoring sessions every Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

“What we have found in Neighborhood Hope is that mommas are working really hard to support their kiddos but they just can’t do it all, right?” Bush said. “What we’re seeing too is the kids are putting the work in and getting the work out and I’m just really proud of them.”

Right now, one of their biggest needs are volunteers. The more volunteers they have the more kids they can help.

To learn more about Neighborhood Hope, click here.