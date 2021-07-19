NCDHHS to announce new COVID guidelines for schools this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it will announce new guidance, which is expected to include mask guidelines, for schools later this week.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced it’s recommending that all students 2 and older wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, when schools reopen in the fall.

“I was really looking forward to being able to take the masks off, being able to see my students and hear my students, especially since a lot of what we teach is visual,” Lauren Shotmiller said, an elementary school teacher.

She was hoping to start off the school year with her students not having to wear masks, but the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends all students 2 and older and teachers and staff, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. wear masks indoors in schools next school year.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The Union County School Board voted last week to make masks optional for students this fall.

“It’s not about singling out individuals, it’s about protecting every child that we can, every adult that we can because the last thing we need is another big spread of this pandemic causing school shut downs again, causing business shut downs and causing the wide spread problems that we’ve had over the last 18 months,” said Dr. Daniel Donner, a pediatrician with Novant Health Pediatrics SouthPark.

The new recommendation from the AAP is different from the CDC. Not even two weeks ago, that agency said fully vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks in schools.

“It’s very confusing, one month it’s OK to not wear the mask and then they come out with you need to wear the mask, so it is quite confusing,” said Gary Ervin, a grandparent of an elementary student.

The COVID-19 vaccine is only available right now for students 12 and older.

Dr. Donner said masking in schools is important because some students are not eligible for the vaccine or it isn’t accessible to them or their parents have chosen not to get them vaccinated.

“A vaccination is not a 100 percent guarantee against getting COVID-19,” Dr. Donner said.

Dr. Donner said masks will help students like 4th grader Arion Ervin get back to in-person learning.

“When we were at home, I didn’t get to learn as much things as I wanted to,” said Ervin.