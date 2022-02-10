NCDHHS recommends changes to the contact tracing and quarantining guidelines

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is recommending new policies for school districts.

The recommendations end contact tracing and quarantining. Also, only students and staff who are sick or tested positive for COVID should stay home. Those exposed to COVID with no symptoms should continue to attend school.

“It’s about time we stopped quarantining healthy children,” said Lisa O’Bryan.

O’Bryan and a concerned group of parents have been asking CMS to end the policy and masking for months. A message echoed by North Carolina Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, who asked Governor Roy Cooper to eliminate masks and quarantining. Like four other governors this week.

“Just keeping these arbitrary rules in place that were put in during the height of the pandemic, to where now the numbers have been tapering off, the trends are going in the right way. doesn’t make sense,” said Moore.

“CMS is the 17th largest school district in the nation, we should be a leader,” added O’Bryan. “Now we’re trailing the rest of the country in eliminating harmful masking of our children.”

Governor Roy Cooper is urging NCDHHS to keep the masking requirement.

“I think what is going to be more important is that we continue to watch the trends and make sure that we’re coming down significantly,” said Cooper.

Union County Public Schools won’t need to make any changes to the contact tracing and quarantining. On January 25, 2022, the UCPS board and Union County Board of Commissioners passed a joint resolution to end contact tracing and quarantining. That policy started on Monday.

A CMS spokesperson says they have no comment at this time, leaving O’Bryan wondering if the district will step up on changing any policies.

“As a parent I cannot stand by and continue to allow policies that harm our children,” she said.