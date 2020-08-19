North Carolina school investigates inappropriate activity in school Zoom class

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials are investigating after inappropriate remarks were made during a school Zoom meeting, according to a WS/FCS news release.

On Tuesday, the administrative team at Southeast Middle School was told that during a virtual art class a participant in the class began yelling obscenities and making inappropriate gestures.

The teacher was able to shut down the Zoom meeting.

The person who reportedly made the inappropriate comments was not a Southeast Middle School student and has been identified as a WS/FCS student.

District leaders say they will follow district disciplinary guidelines as necessary.

An investigation into how the person was able to access the virtual class is also underway.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Parents of students in the class have been notified about the incident.

WS/FCS would like to remind students and parents that links to specific class meetings should remain only with the participants involved in the virtual class.