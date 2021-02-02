NC Republican lawmakers file bill to reopen schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — After a weekend rally in Raleigh for reopening North Carolina schools, Republican state lawmakers filed a bill Monday that would require public school districts to offer in-person instruction of some kind to students.

If Senate Bill 137 is approved, K-12 schools would have to give in-person learning option to families starting 15 days after the bill is signed and it would apply to the current school year.

The proposal says schools would have to adhere to the guidelines under Plan A or Plan B. A remote option would still be available.

School boards could shift an individual classroom or school as a whole back to remote learning if there are COVID-19 exposures that impact staffing or put children in quarantine.

Sens. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell) and Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) are the primary sponsors.

“Our students need to be in school, there’s no question about that. We can get them back into classrooms safely. Students are suffering and parents are watching their children fall behind in their learning, worrying that they’ll never catch up,” Ballard said.

More than 100 people gathered in Raleigh Saturday in support of reopening schools in North Carolina amid the COVID-19 pandemic as worries are growing that some students who have been left out of classrooms are increasingly falling behind.

More data also suggest the coronavirus transmission threat is low within schools if social distancing is followed.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger has said Gov. Roy Cooper, who would be asked to sign the legislation, hasn’t acted decisively to return students to school.

Cooper last week said his priority remains to get children back in classrooms in a safe manner. Cooper said he’s asking local education leaders to examine recent studies about transmission in schools.

Cooper agreed that K-5 students could return to full-time in-person classes in October with proper safety protocols. More protocols are required for middle and high school students to come to class. But many school districts have stuck with only offering virtual learning due to safety concerns.