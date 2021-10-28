NC officials say some counties may soon drop their mask mandates in schools

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — For the first time this school year, North Carolina health officials say there are some counties that can safely drop their mask mandates in schools.

New guidance from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services says once counties reach the “yellow zone” on the CDC’s community COVID spread map for at least seven consecutive days, then they can consider dropping the masks.

Right now, only two counties in the state, Nash and Hyde, are in the lower spread levels. Every other county is in the high or substantial range.

“As school boards are re-evaluating should they keep mask mandates, the answer is yes they should,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, HHS Secretary.

But with cases dropping and vaccines for younger kids expected to be approved soon, some health leaders are optimistic.

In Mecklenburg County, which is in the “red zone” Health Director Gibbie Harris says she’s already having conversations with county leaders about when the county will drop its mask mandate.

“Unfortunately, we’re still in widespread community involvement with this virus. But we are seeing our numbers trend. It could be very soon where we drop below that widespread category,” said Harris.

Mecklenburg County has previously set a goal of having less than a five percent positive rate for an entire month before ending the mask mandate.

“I anticipate before too much longer that we will be in a situation where we can reconsider and look at what we recommend for masking,” Harris said.

CMS is unable to drop its mask mandate until the county drops theirs.

But once that happens, board member Rhonda Cheek says she’ll be pushing for an end to masks in CMS schools.

“I’m anxiously awaiting the mask optional day. I’m ready. I’m triple vaccinated I’m real ready,” said Cheek. “I will be advocating for (dropping the mandate) on this board.”

The guidance from the state isn’t a mandate. Districts are allowed to make masks optional or mandatory.

Three local districts, Lincoln, Union, and Cabarrus Counties, have all ended their mask mandates in schools. All three counties are in the CDC’s “red zone.”