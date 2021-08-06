Mooresville Graded School District requiring face masks on school property and buses

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just four days into the school year, Mooresville Graded School District announced they will now require masks on school property and school buses.

The decision comes after the Iredell County Health Department announced the county alert classification moved from yellow, or significant spread, to orange, or substantial spread.

In the first five days of classes, the district says 113 students were asked to quarantine. They say If everyone were wearing a mask, only those with positive COVID tests would need to quarantine. As of Friday, the district has 12 positive cases.

“Our primary goal in Mooresville for this year is to make sure that we keep our kids in school, in person,” said district spokeswoman Tanae McLean.

Reaction to the announcement has been mixed. Some parents protested outside district headquarters Friday morning, the day after the announcement was made. Other parents have expressed feelings of relief.

“We understand that they have their opinions and strong feelings about whether or not their child should be in a mask, but we also understand that we have to look at the big picture and we have 6,000 students that we are responsible for,” said McLean.

McLean says they didn’t have any problems getting students to wear their masks Friday morning. For those who forgot their masks at home, they say the schools had extra disposable masks to hand out.

While cooperative, many students felt disappointment by the change in rules.

“Everyone hated it,” said Mooresville High School Junior Elijah Gebe.

“It was honestly a little disappointing. It was four days of not having to do this, and then right back all over again,” said Mooresville High School Senior James Gregory.

Other students told News 12 they were in complete understanding and agreement with required masking.

“I don’t get the big fuss about it. It’s a piece of cloth that you have to wear,” said Mooresville High School Senior Venus Schlegel. “If you’re trying to prevent the pandemic and get it to end, you have to take the precautions to let it end.”

The Iredell County Health Department updates their county alert classification every two weeks. The district says the new mask requirement will remain in place until Iredell County’s classification moves back down to the yellow zone.

Students who have medical exemptions can submit a doctor’s note to their school principal, but the district says they will not accept religious exemptions at this time.

MGSD does have a virtual learning option for students who decided they weren’t ready to learn in-person, but families had to register their child prior to the start of the school year and the district says the virtual learning option is currently full.