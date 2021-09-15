Lincoln County Schools to go mask-optional, not all parents are on board

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 Charlotte) — Among the comments at Tuesday night’s board meeting from Lincoln County Schools, there was an expectation.

“I assume you will continue with the mask mandate,” one woman noted at public comment.

But in a 4-3 vote, that wound up not being the case. As of September 29, the mask mandate in Lincoln County will turn into masks being optional.

“These masks aren’t for health, these are for control,” said one man, who was supporting masks being optional in schools.

However, reaction to the news has been met with a degree of uncertainty by some parents we spoke with.

“I don’t know if I was unhappy, I was disappointed,” said one father.

“I was appalled to be completely honest,” said mother Tracy Matthews.

“I really had hopes that the board was going to continue to do what was right for our children,” said mother Lindsey Gatling.

“It’s not on our cards to get our kids out of school,” said Gatling. “I count on the school to make the decision to keep my child safe.”

Lincoln County Schools are the latest district to deal with a decision like this at a school board meeting.

Despite some passionate comments from the public all across the area, most districts have kept the mask mandates, noting current guidance on quarantining and exposure procedures.

Just this week, Union County voted to loosen those restrictions. Masks have been optional for some time, but they are doing away with contact tracing and quarantining of asymptomatic people.

Lincoln County voted to bring those who are asymptomatic, or who have quarantined and are negative, back to school campuses.

But some parents are nervous about what comes next.

“That my kid is going to wind up in ICU. That’s my biggest fear,” said Gatling. “And not just my kid, but someone else’s.”