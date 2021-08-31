Iredell-Statesville Board of Education votes 4-2 to require masks beginning Thursday

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education decided on Tuesday to begin requiring face masks for all I-SS staff and students beginning this Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Board voted 4-2 to mandate masks. Iredell-Statesville school officials said in an emergency called meeting on Tuesday that currently 1,387 students in the district are quarantined due to COVID exposure.

While not all board members want to enforce a mask mandate, they said this is the only way to keep kids in school when positive cases occur.

Statement released on Tuesday from Iredell-Statesville Schools:

“At an emergency called Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted to mandate masks for all I-SS staff and students beginning on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The mask mandate will be reevaluated monthly.”

As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 5,351 new positive COVID cases have been reported, 3,612 people are currently hospitalized, and daily percent positive is at 14.6%. NCDHHS reports 60% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in North Carolina.