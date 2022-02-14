Iredell-Statesville Schools lift mask mandate, COVID guidelines modified

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education held their monthly meeting where they made the decision to lift their current mask mandate.

Moving forward, face masks will be optional within Iredell-Statesville Schools and staff will provide, when available, N95 masks for high-risk students and staff who want them.

The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education said they will stop the exclusion of asymptomatic students or staff, whether the close contact is in school, the household, or in the community, starting today.

The school system announced on Monday they will continue to exclude positive cases per the control measure and will provide the option of testing to allow staff and students who have symptoms, but test negative, to remain in school to the greatest extent possible.

Iredell-Statesville Schools said they will no longer contact every individual close contact and instead focus on broader notifications, such as notifying an entire class or team when there is a positive case.

Statement from Iredell-Statesville Schools:

“The motion to change was unanimously approved by the I-SS Board of Education. NCDHHS amended the exclusion control measure, no longer requiring exclusion of close contacts that are asymptomatic.

NCDHHS also has changed the recommendation and no longer requires contact tracing in the K-12 setting. Exclusion of positive and symptomatic cases will still be required.

These changes, and some of the reasoning for these changes may be found in the revised NC StrongSchools Toolkit, published last Thursday, February 10, 2022.”