INSIDE LOOK: CMS virtual schools remain in high demand, 100+ families on the waitlist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID case numbers are dropping, yet CMS’ online student population is still growing. FOX 46 recently got an inside look at the new virtual classrooms.

The new classrooms are fully set up but will hardly ever have students in them. FOX 46 was at the E.E. Waddell Building, just off Tyvola Road this week.

Online learners occasionally come to the building for testing, but other than that, it’s just what they see in the background of their online teacher’s lessons.

This school year is the first time K-8 students can opt to learn virtually all year. The services have been available to high schoolers for the past five years, but district leaders just opened two new schools to younger students due to high demand.

More than 1,800 kids are now enrolled in the two schools combined.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary School and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Middle School are completely separate from in-person learning. Kids are only in class with other online students.

David Ramsey, a 3rd-grade teacher at Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary School, volunteered to move to the online setting. He said it was partially to limit his exposure to COVID-19 and partially so he could stay with the same cohort of kids in his 1st-grade class when the pandemic began.

“I had 16 kids and 15 could fully read by the end of the year,” he said. “I call that success.”

Ramsey said he watches students who are typically quiet in a traditional setting come out of their shell in a new school format.

Middle and high schoolers can still participate in sports and activities at their home schools. Students and school leaders tell FOX 46 there’s still plenty of interaction in class.

Courses are a blend of synchronous, where they join live as a teacher teaches, and asynchronous, where they log on and complete lessons at their own pace.

Sumaya Ahmed, an 8th grader at Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual Middle School, said she prefers the online experience because of the flexibility in her schedule.

“It’s just easier for me to learn like this,” she said. “I’m really happy that this is a thing because it’s just nicer to be in a familiar environment and be able to get the education I need.”

She said there are some technical issues, but the district offers tech help resources to avoid major setbacks. Ahmed said her teachers are patient with computer problems and coursework issues.

“They give really realistic goals to where they make it easy to turn things in, so we don’t have much of an excuse to not turn things in,” she said.

Ahmed said she emails teachers when she has questions. “It’s better than real life because I’m less anxious about it through the screen,” she said.

It is difficult to transfer into the two virtual schools. Around 150 families are on the waitlist. K-2 students considered “medically fragile” could transfer in, starting in November.