Heated moments at CMS Board meeting as members debated delay of in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board voted Thursday to continue remote learning and delay bringing back students for in-person learning until mid-February because of rising COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Mecklenburg County.

The vote has elementary and K-8 schools going back to class on Feb. 15 and middle and high schoolers going back on Feb. 22.

The meeting got pretty heated when talk turned to the health directive by the county’s public health director.

“I’m asking how is this in the best interest of kids even if we kiss the ring to delay past February second?” asked CMS board member Sean Strain.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Strain repeatedly suggested the board would be “kissing the ring” of county health officials if they voted to delay students returning to school buildings next Tuesday because of rising COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Mecklenburg County.

“To make comments like ‘kiss the ring’ to me is infuriating and offensive and I would like that kind of commentary to cease,” said board member Rhonda Cheek.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris issued a directive Tuesday telling people to stay home for the next three weeks and if classes can be done online, to do that.

Harris specifically says she told CMS leaders she doesn’t think schools should reopen right now.

Strain was the only board member to vote against delaying students returning to class until mid-February.

“We don’t have a sound legal basis for this decision, we don’t have a sound medical basis for this decision, and our kids are the ones who continue to pay the price for these adult decisions on this board that continue to defy logic and dare I say law,” said Strain.

Despite the decision, board members worried about students falling behind in remote learning.

“Yes, they’re slipping and if we don’t get K-2 right, it affects third grade, and we talk about that pipeline so yes, I’m very concerned about our children being in school but when we know everybody in that workforce won’t be safe coming back and effectively teaching our children, that’s what it’s going take,” said board member Lenora Shipp.