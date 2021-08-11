Watch: FOX 46 Goes Back to School Special

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summer of decisions, leading to weeks of debate. Each school district setting their own guidelines when it comes to face masks. Now the question: How long will kids have to wear them?

In our special, FOX 46 Goes Back to School, we are going to show kids and parents, everything they need to know as the new school year starts over the next couple of weeks.

And one of the biggest things parents need to know is if masks are required in your child’s classroom. Right now, at least ten districts said masks are optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Anson County said once your child steps foot on campus, they have to be wearing a face mask.

Right now, children 12 and up are able to get the vaccine, and up until last week were able to do so without their parents permission.

The State Senate passed a bill requiring parental or guardian consent to get their shots. The bill makes it so a minor would have to get permission for the vaccine, currently under an emergency approval. This does not apply to vaccines with full FDA-approval.

And if it’s anyone who went through changes over the past year, it’s been students and the revolving door of class changes.

Because of the constant school changes and requirements, teachers believe summer learning loss will be at a record-high this year.

Organizers of vastly expanded summer learning opportunities were investing heavily in efforts to make them accessible to the most vulnerable students.

While there have been success stories, the programs have faced many of the same challenges that educators have been up against since the pandemic hit: Attendance has been inconsistent, some families have lost interest, and COVID-19 still has many reluctant to let students learn in-person.

Educators also have had to address persistent barriers to access for summer programs for families that juggle work and child care and have limited access to transportation.

“We’re starting from a really unequal playing field,” said Halley Potter, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation who studies educational inequity. “There’s a lot that school districts have to do, and community organizations that are running these programs as well, in order to help pick that up.”