COVID-19 vaccine sites open for thousands of NC teachers and school staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, Wednesday was the first day teachers could get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Large healthcare groups in the Charlotte-area tell FOX 46 they are prepared to keep up with the demand. Novant Health said they are keeping the ball rolling.

Its new vaccination site, Novant East Mecklenburg, will help serve nearly 3,000 people per day.

“I’m excited to get the first dose, and then I’m looking forward to the second dose, and then we can move on,” Clarence Nolley said, who received a vaccination.

Educators have been given the green light to get vaccinated in the midst of schools reopening across the state. Some may have a difficult time grabbing an appointment if they haven’t pre-registered.

“We’re working to reserve some spots for them, and we continue to do special events. Not just here at this location but also in other locations such as McClintock Middle School and we’ll have our second dose vaccines at the Spectrum Center in partnership with the Hornets,” John Howard with Novant Health explained.

Although slots are full, physicians said there is still some hesitancy from certain communities. Their message – get educated and get vaccinated.

“Talk to your physician. Talk to other folks in the community who received the vaccine. Don’t be afraid of it. Go ahead and do what you need to do.”