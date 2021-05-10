COVID-19 cluster reported at Caldwell County elementary school

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health officials reported Monday that a cluster of coronavirus cases has been identified at Collettsville Elementary School in Caldwell County.
According to the Caldwell County Health Department, the cluster involves students in a classroom at the school. A cluster means there is a minimum of five cases with illness or positive results within a 14-day period.
“Before schools opened for in-person instruction, we partnered with our school system to ensure they had policies and practices in place to protect students and staff,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We have continued daily conversations to share updates and offer new recommendations as COVID knowledge develops.”
Health officials said students and staff members that were identified as a close contact to anyone who tested positive have been notified and are following quarantine procedures.
Caldwell County said anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19 can call the Health Department at 828-426-8520. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at 828-426-8486.