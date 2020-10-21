COVID-19 cluster reported at Burke County elementary school

Connely Springs, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Icard Elementary School has moved to Plan C after at least five or more related positive coronavirus cases were reported, Burke County Public Schools said Tuesday.

School officials said Icard Elementary will move to remote learning until Thursday, November 5. No one will be allowed at the school for several days to ensure the virus dissipates from the air.

The school will be sanitized before students return.

Parents were notified Tuesday of the change.

“The health and safety of students and staff is Burk County Public Schools’ main concern right now,” the school district said in a statement. “The school is working closely with the Burke County Health Department for guidance and to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

BCPS said that if a child is identified to have close contact and exposure to someone positive, their parents will be notified. Parents of students who were not exposed will not hear from the school nurse.

Any parents with questions can call their physician or the Burke County Health Department Public Information Line at 828-764-9168.

The Child Nutrition Department will continue to serve students meals while classes are remote. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at East Burke High School on October 22, 26, and November 2.

