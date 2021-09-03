COVID-19 causes chaos in Carolina classrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTEO) – COVID-19 is causing chaos in schools all across Charlotte and surrounding areas.

“It’s really frustrating,” Union County Schools Parent Kristen Petras said.

COVID is certainly making its mark in classrooms this year.

“Last Friday, there were two positive cases in the high school,” Petras said. “41 people were quarantined because of that.”

Numbers are rising, prompting schools across the area to rethink the rules they’re implementing. Another major problem comes with how school districts are quarantining their kids.

“My child in elementary school is terrified not to wear a mask because he doesn’t want to be quarantined,” Petras said.

Kristen Petras has three kids in Union County Schools. Two are in high school, and another is in elementary school. There, masks are optional.

“So there is a lot of quarantining being done in the high school,” Petras said. “And my daughter is already quarantined on the fourth day of school.”

So, basically if you’re close to someone in a classroom who happens to test positive for COVID, you’re out for 14 days whether you were wearing a mask yourself or not.

“The most frustrating thing is there is no remote learning for those in quarantine,” Petras said. “They’re told to check canvas everyday, which is a form where teachers can put homework online.”

The Lancaster County School District is now surveying parents to determine if there might be an interest in offering a fully virtual option for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Petras says that’s an option she wishes Union County would give parents, too.

“I’d like to see the department of health and the school board come together and link logically about changes so these kids can be in school,” she said.

Parents who want to complete that Lancaster County school survey for virtual learning should do so no later than 12 p.m. Monday, September 13.

The survey is now open, and can be found here: www.lancastercsd.com or click here.