High school portion of Covenant Day School goes virtual after 20 test positive for COVID-19

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Covenant Day School canceled classes for high school students Thursday after 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday, according to an email obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte.

“Since last Friday, we have received reports of 20 members of our high school community who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the email sent to parents said. “Notably, eight of those cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.”

School officials said the people that tested positive are isolating and following guidance from medical professionals.

School leaders are in the process of contact tracing and said they will reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with a positive person.

Classes were canceled Thursday to allow time for contact tracing. Students were allowed to return to the school to collect books and school materials during designated times.

High school students will attend ‘Distance Learning’ on Friday, August 27. A plan for next week will be released to parents no later than 4 p.m. Sunday, the email said.